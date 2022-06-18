Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC promulgated in Assam areas

Guwahati, June 18: Even as agitation against Agnipath recruitment policy for Defence forces recently announced by the Centre is getting intense by the day in the rest of the country, several districts in Assam has promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC to prevent serious disturbance to public peace and tranquility.

Already district administrations of Charaideo, Sivasagar and Karimganj have so far issued the official notification imposing the restrictions under Section 144 CrPC. More district administrations are expected to do the same in no time.

As per the orders, gathering of five or more persons in any public place; carrying of lethal weapons and arms in public places including lathis, daggers, sticks, spears, swords etc; holding of rallies, meeting, gathering in public places without permission; public rally, procession, demonstrations, strikes including hunger strike, dharnas, shouting, slogans etc in public places causing obstruction to public roads and highways, footpath and normal movement of traffic etc; forcible collection of fund or subscription from public, lottery, gambling at public places including roads, highways, government offices; bursting or throwing of crackers etc, inflammable materials on the street or on public, pedestrians, moving or stationary vehicles; using loudspeaker in high volumes near hospitals, courts in sessions, educational institutions etc between 10 pm to 6 am; inflammatory speeches, communal or anti-state, anti-national speeches, slogans, banners, postering, wall-writing etc are prohibited.

The order has come into force with immediate effect and will remain in force for 60 days. Any violation of this order will be punishable under Section 188 IPC and other legal provision.

This prohibitory order will not be applicable in respect of police and army personnel, on duty Magistrate, Judicial officers and persons engaged in government work or business.

The order prohibiting assembly of persons at public places will also not be applicable in the case of assembly of persons for marketing/ shopping to market places, parties and playgrounds for games and sports only, cinema hall and other regular places of entertainment, educational institutions for academic purposes and railway station, bus station for travels only and gathering in normal course of works or business or performing marriage ceremony and during celebration of religious functions, be it public or private, of all communities.