GGF organised a marathon in the city on Saturday

SPORTS
By By Our Reporter

The Gracious Givers Foundation (GGF), a non-profitable charitable organisation, organised a marathon with the theme ‘Run For Peace’ that saw over 50 participants take part, in the city, on Saturday. The marathon commenced from State Central Library, and went around certain areas of town before culminating at the starting point. Welbethstar Ramsiej came first in the men’s category, while Marqueenless Ramsiej was the winner in the women’s category. Disil Nongrum, 75, was the oldest participant while Risawanlindakmen Lyngkhei, 9, was the youngest.

