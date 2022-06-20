Complaint filed against police official

Tura, June 20: A man from South West Garo Hills has filed a complaint case against the officer in-charge of Mahendraganj police Station for allegedly refusing to register an FIR against his alleged attackers and forcing him to withdraw his complaint and compromise with the group.

The complaint was filed by one, Sofiol Miah, a resident of Nayapara village under Mahendraganj Police Station in South West Garo Hills.

According to Miah, he and his family were beaten up by the VEC Secretary of the village and his supporters following which, he went to file the police complaint. However, Miah alleged that instead of registering the complaint, he was forced by the official to withdraw his complaint and compromise with his attackers.