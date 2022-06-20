War of words over ‘Agnipath’ creates uneasiness in BJP-JDU alliance

The BJP leaders in the national capital feel the relationship between the party’s Bihar unit and the JD-U hit a new low with the way leaders of the alliance partners are speaking against the new recruitment scheme for the armed forces.

“For some time, all has not been well in the BJP and JD-U alliance. The relationship is strained over differences on several issues. The BJP central leadership from time to time has asked the state unit to refrain from speaking against the JD-U or Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. By speaking against the scheme, JD-U leaders have worsened the situation, which is creating doubts about the continuity of the alliance,” a BJP leader in Delhi said.

The BJP central leadership was surprised with the silence of Chief Minister Kumar over the violent protests in the state. “Kumar’s silence and JD-U leaders demanding withdrawal of the Agnipath scheme has put the alliance under severe strain. Instead of controlling the violent protests, the JD-U leaders are fuelling it through their statements,” a senior party functionary said.

Another saffron party leader in Bihar claimed that Kumar is suffering from a sense of insecurity which is the reason that he is not speaking nor stopping JD-U leaders from speaking against the union government’s decision to introduce a new recruitment scheme. “On many occasions, Kumar or his party expressed views against the BJP, but his silence over damage to government property and breakdown of law and order due to the violent protests is surprising,” he said.

Another leader from Bihar pointed that Kumar may have something in mind and may be in the process of joining hands with the RJD to remain in power. “He has a great quality of joining hands with adversaries. Earlier, he joined hands with the BJP against Lalu Prasad, later he left us and forged an alliance with the RJD. Currently, once again he is in alliance with the BJP. Maybe, Kumar is once again thinking of switching sides,” he said.

The BJP central leadership, however, is studying the situation before making a comment on it.