Ampati, June 20: South West Garo Hills District Police has informed that an unidentified body of a man grievously injured in a road accident at Balalgre on 15.06.2022 at 7.44 pm is being kept in the Tura Civil Hospital Morgue.

The injured person was rushed to the hospital immediately but he was declared brought dead by the attending Medical Officer.

According to a notification, the deceased person is around 45-55 years old, 5ft.3 inches tall, weighs about 59-60 kg and is of medium, muscular build with swarthy, dark complexion.

Any relatives or acquaintances of the deceased have been asked to claim the body within three days. For any queries in this connection, contact the Investigating Officer UBSI B.B. Marak at 9366218318.