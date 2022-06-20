England beat Netherlands by 6 wickets

Amstelveen (Netherlands), June 19: A 139-run opening stand between Jason Roy (73) and Phil Salt guided England to a comfortable six wicket victory over Netherlands, here on Sunday.

England was set a target of 236 off 41 overs to win the second one-day international against the Netherlands on Sunday and clinched the series with a match to spare. The visitors knocked off the required target in 36.1 overs.

Earlier, Scott Edwards, filling in as captain in the absence of Pieter Seelaar, top-scored for the Dutch in their total of 235-7 at Amstelveen outside Amsterdam after they won the toss and opted to bat first.

The second ODI was reduced to 41 overs per side because of overnight rain that led to a delayed start due to a wet outfield. Opening batter Jason Roy was playing his 100th ODI. (AP)