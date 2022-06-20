Nissanka’s maiden ODI century helps hosts take 2-1 series lead

Colombo, June 19: A scorching maiden ODI hundred from Pathum Nissanka and a solid innings from Kusal Mendis created a record Sri Lanka chase against Australia to take a 2-1 series lead with two matches remaining.

Nissanka and Mendis added 170 for the second wicket before Mendis, who suffered from cramps and was unable to walk, had to leave the crease.

However, Dhananjaya de Silva along with Nissanka, who picked up pace after reaching three figures from 123 deliveries, finished with Sri Lanka men’s highest individual score against Australia.

Sri Lanka’s chase was completed with nine balls to spare.

Australia overcame a middle order struggle against spin to score 98 from the last 10 overs after some lusty hitting by Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell.

Australia left out specialist legspinner Mitchell Swepson and had Cameron Green batting at No. 8 with Pat Cummins being rested.

Mitchell Marsh, who was returning from his calf problem in place of the injured Steven Smith, did not bowl a single over.

Aaron Finch opted to bat first, but David Warner departed early. Soon, Wellalage broke through when Marsh drove in the air to cover. His opening six-over spell cost just 16 runs.

There were only two boundaries between the 10th and 20th overs, the second coming when Finch clumped Vandersay over long-on. Finch’s fifty came from 68 balls as he and Labuschagne tried to build a platform, but it just was not enough.

Australia could manage an imposing 291 for 6 in 50 overs but a solid display of performance by the hosts saw them achieve 292 for 4 in 48.3 overs. (Agencies)