India win 8 medals in Asian Cycling C’ships

New Delhi, June 19: Hosts India scooped up eight medals at the Asian Track Cycling Championships, including 1 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze, on the second day of the competition here on Sunday.

The Indian athletes, so far, have won 18 medals in the 41st Senior, 28th Junior Asian Track, and 10th Para Track Cycling Championships.

The second day of the event also witnessed 12 final rounds, including four in para cycling events.

The Indians bagged 1 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze in the Para Cycling events while 2 silver and 3 bronze medals were won by the senior and junior athletes respectively.

Track cyclist Mayuri Lute won the bronze medal in the 500m time trial event.

This was Mayuri’s second bronze medal in as many days and her first individual medal in the senior category event. She clocked 36.481 seconds in time trial with a speed of 49.340 km/h to earn the honours.

India opened with Pooja Danole’s bronze medal in the individual pursuit women’s junior category. (PTI)