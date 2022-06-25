137 toppers of class 10 & 12 from Assam & Meghalaya awarded by USTM

Guwahati, June 25: In its traditional gesture of inspiring, recognizing and honouring brilliant students, the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) in association with ERD Foundation Guwahati today felicitated all the rank holders of class 10 and 12 of 2022 under the State Boards of Meghalaya and Assam.

Among the 137 rank holders who were present in the occasion coming from different parts of Assam and Meghalaya include HSLC and AHM toppers under SEBA from Assam and SSLC and HSSLC toppers (Arts, Science & Commerce) under MBOSE from Meghalaya.

The achievers were presented with mementos, certificates and cash awards in the presence of distinguished dignitaries at a glorious function which was supported by Vision 50 Academy, the competitive examination coaching centre of ERDF.

All the 1st rank holders were handed over Rs 20,000 cash award each, all the 2nd Rank holders received Rs 10,000 cash award each while the rest of the rank holders received Rs 5,000 cash awards each along with citation and certificates. A galaxy of principals and mentors of the achievers accompanied the students coming from various places of both the States for the event held in the Central Auditorium of USTM.

Welcoming the gathering, Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM said, “We are grateful to the toppers and principals of the schools for coming to USTM today accepting our invitation. Our campus has received many IAS toppers. We have a culture to encourage youngsters, not only the students of this university but we always invite students from outside. We believe that merit is one of the priorities to achieve any kind of educational excellence.”

He said that USTM is providing a platform for all the talented students to encourage and help them prepare for civil service exams so that more and more students from the region can achieve success in this prestigious exam of the country. He delivered an encouraging and motivating speech stating that if one can visualize his or her goal and work dedicatedly to achieve that, there is nothing in this world that can stop.

Dr RM Pant, Vice Chancellor of Assam University Silchar was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Congratulating the students, Dr Pant said, “USTM has a very good eco-system for facilitating good quality education in the region. Education is the force behind transforming the nation and the society and teachers are important agents and motivators. The National Education Policy tries to empower people with right kind of mindset, skills and intellect”. He asked the students to follow the continuous learning mantra of “Hour by hour, day by day I am getting better and better.”

He said that education is the only tool for progress and prosperity of the region and youth of the country must think and act for the benefit of the society while building their career.