Crème de la Crème

Alain Ducasse, founder of Ecole Ducasse and the world’s most-awarded Michelin-star chef visited India to inaugurate the first Ecole Ducasse campus in the country.

Ecole Ducasse shares the know-how of its founder Alain Ducasse, one of the most iconic chefs. The only chef to hold 20 Michelin stars. He is known for his innovation, attention to detail and dedication to excellence, and strong technique, while never compromising on sustainability. His desire to pass on his vision and knowledge lies at the heart of Ecole Ducasse.

The campus is located at the Indian School of Hospitality (ISH), Gurugram. Alain Ducasse’s strengthens the partnership between ISH and Ecole Ducasse, both part of Sommet Education’s global network of schools.

Alain Ducasse recognizes the potential in Indian students passionate about culinary arts and his visit was an important milestone for the future of gastronomy in South Asia. India has seen phenomenal growth in the culinary space over the last few years. As per the Food and Beverage Services Global Market Report 2022, the global F&B services market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2 per cent by 2026. Consumer behaviour is evolving rapidly and so is the number of students who are keen on pursuing a career in culinary and pastry arts.

Culinary programs taught at Ecole Ducasse in India include an undergraduate degree, diploma, and certificate courses. Each of these combines technical, managerial, and entrepreneurial skills which enable culinary aspirants to master more than cooking.

The practical, hands-on training methodology of the programs offers food enthusiasts, career-changers, and professionals the perfect platform to establish themselves in the global F&B industry. The programs also offer students the opportunity to articulate to Ecole Ducasse campuses in France and study semesters as well as pursue internships abroad. An education with Ecole Ducasse makes students highly employable upon graduation and opens doors to a wide range of career opportunities in the culinary industry at a worldwide level.

The Ecole Ducasse ISH Gurugram campus features 75,000 sq. ft of state-of-the-art facilities including modern training kitchens, sophisticated classrooms, and student experience areas. This campus marks the start of a broader rollout in India that will see the establishment of Ecole Ducasse Studios across key cities and a second campus over the next few years. The programs offered will jointly celebrate the rich heritage of French and Indian cuisine, while echoing global trends in contemporary gastronomy and the philosophy of the institute’s founder.

Talking about his first visit to the country, Chef Alain Ducasse, Founder, of Ecole Ducasse said, “India holds one of the greatest culinary traditions in the world. The mission of our school is to give this asset the worldwide recognition it deserves. India must become one of the influential voices on the global culinary scene. We want to offer to Indian culinary aspirants, new horizons abroad as well as in India.”

Dilip Puri, Founder & CEO, of the Indian School of Hospitality, also shared his thoughts on the occasion, “Culinary education in India is getting its due recognition, and we’re proud to be the disruptors of this transformation. By introducing Ecole Ducasse in India at ISH, we’re bringing the best of global education to students.

Through international programs and pathways, and a state-of-the-art campus, we’re not just sharing the vision of Chef Alain Ducasse with culinary aspirants in India, but also reimagining culinary education in the region.” (IANSlife)