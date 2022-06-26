No respite from city potholes

SHILLONG, June 25: There is no shred of doubt that the important roads in the state capital have been in shreds owing to the recent downpour.

With the city roads getting bumpier and potholes becoming more evident in the wake of the recent spells, attempts to repair the same have not been made yet.

The scene in front of the Secretariat has, however, been different — a pothole that emerged there was immediately repaired.

While Shillong races to become a smart city, the sorry state of roads and the apathy to address the same continues to be an eyesore for the general public.