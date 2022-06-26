Meritorious students feted

SHILLONG, June 25: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) in collaboration with Education Research and Development (ERD) Foundation Guwahati on Saturday felicitated 137 meritorious students of Meghalaya and Assam for their excellent performance in the state board examinations.

The achievers were presented with mementoes, certificates and cash prizes, varying from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000.