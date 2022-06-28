Subroto Mukherjee football tourney concludes in Tura

Tura, June 28: The Final Match of the District Level Inter School Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament, 2022 was held at Artificial Football Turf, Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Chandmary, Tura on Monday, June 27.

The Tournament, which began on June 14 in two categories namely, under 14 years and under 17 years for both Boys and Girls, was conducted on Knock- Out basis and the duration of the match was 30+10+30 minutes.

On the final day, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe graced the occasion as Chief Guest and handed over the Trophies and Certificates to the winning teams and individual players.

In Under 14 Boys category, Government Boys Higher Secondary School (GBHSS), Tura is the Champion Team while Christian Boys Secondary School (CBSS), Tura is the Runner up Team. Wish Heart S Sangma from GBHSS was adjudged the Best Goalkeeper, Jenjimba Sangma from CBSS Top Scorer and Akim A Sangma from GBHSS the Player of the Tournament.

In under 17 Boys category, Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Tura is the Champion Team while Rongkhon Secondary School is the Runner up Team. Raian D Sangma was adjudged the Best Goalkeeper, Manrak S Sangma Top Scorer and Smart R Marak, the Player of the Tournament and all are from Rongkhon Secondary School.

Meanwhile, in under 17 Girls category, Monfort Dilne Bolchugre is the Champion Team and Rongkhon Secondary School is the Runner up Team. Hellina Ch Marak was adjudged the Best Goalkeeper, Gipanchi Ch Marak the Top Scorer and Silrime M Sangma, the Player of the Tournament and all are from Monfort Dilne Bolchugre School.

As part of the programme, Tug of War for both Boys and Girls, sponsored by the District Social Welfare Office, Tura was also organized where Wadanang Secondary School was the Winner and the Government Higher Secondary School the runners up in the Boys’ category. The Winner of the Girls Tug of War was Government Higher Secondary School while Wadanang Secondary School bagged the Runners up title.