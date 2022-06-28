Mizo organisation provides relief aid to flood affected in southern Assam

YMA sources on Tuesday said that so far 15,000 liters of bottled drinking water and other relief materials have been handed over to the Deputy Commissioner of Cachar District to distribute them to the affected people in Silchar.

The locals have provided their vehicles free of cost to carry the drinking water and other materials.

Mizoram shares inter-state borders with Cachar and Hailakandi districts of southern Assam.

For the first time in 33 years, Silchar and adjoining areas witnessed an unprecedented flood situation after the breach of the Barak River embankment on June 19, affecting over 8 lakh people.

According to the district officials, 15 people were killed while 10 others were reported missing.

Local s said that there is a severe crisis of drinking water and still no electricity in 70 per cent areas of Cachar district.

Cachar District Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said that drones are being used to provide relief materials for people living in houses along narrow lanes and bylanes.

Tripura, Mizoram, Western Manipur are connected with the rest of the country by road via Cachar and Karimganj districts of Assam.

