Tura, June 28: The Secretary, District Legal Services Authority South Garo Hills Baghmara has urged victims and dependants or members of families who suffered loss or injury as a result of crime and require rehabilitation, financial assistant and support services, to avail the benefits under Victim Compensation Scheme.

It may be mentioned that under this scheme a Compensation of Rupees Two Lakh twenty five thousand will be disbursed as Compensation money.