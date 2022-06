Shillong, June 29: Meghalaya Police have arrested four of the miscreants who had assaulted two interns from Kerala, a Swiggy delivery boy and a traffic policeman in different parts of the city on June 24 last.

Police today informed that the arrested accused had confessed to their involvement in the crime even as search was on to nab the rest of the miscreants.

The arrested accused were produced in the court today and police sought five days remand for them.