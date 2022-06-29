Agatha directs sanction of Rs 10 L as relief for flood victims

Tura, June 29: Coming to the aid of victims of the recent floods in South Garo Hills, a recommendation has been made by Tura MP Agatha K Sangma that an amount of Rs 10,00,000 from the MPLAD Scheme 2021-22 be sanctioned as relief for those affected by floods and landslides in the district.

The recommendation by the Tura MP to the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner was made as early as June 23.

In her recommendation letter, Agatha directed that the same may be scrutinized and technical, financial and administrative sanction issued within 45 days of the receipt of the recommendation.

“The sanction should be completed quickly as per the provisions of the MPLAD Scheme guidelines,” Agatha said.

The Tura MP also sought that she be kept informed of the sanction and progress of work under implementation adding, if the recommendation is delayed beyond 45 days, the reason for the same is intimated to her.

It may be mentioned that South Garo Hills was the worst affected by the recent devastating floods in which around half a dozen people lost their lives due to landslides at several places while many roads suffered major damages and a number of bridges were washed away by rising waters. The region of Siju bore the brunt of the devastation with many people losing their homes and property to the floods.