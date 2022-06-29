TGC gets accreditation from NAAC

Tura, June 29: Bringing pride to the college and the region as a whole, the Tura Government College was on Tuesday, June 28, assessed and accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Bangalore, in its 112th standing committee meeting where it obtained a grade of B+ with CGPA score of 2.53 in its 1st cycle.

According to the College Principal, the accreditation took place after the Self Study Report (SSR) was submitted to the NAAC on February 17 this year which culminated with the visit of the Peer Team to the college on June 21 and 22.

“It is a proud moment and a historic occasion for the college in its 64 years of existence. The college is deeply indebted to the RUSA Meghalaya for the help rendered in every possible way for achieving accreditation from NAAC. The college would also like to express appreciation to Dr Samuel R Lyndem, resource Consultant, RUSA Meghalaya for the tremendous help in the preparation of the SSR and for all the guidance leading to the Peer Team visit,” its Principal said.

The college also expressed thanks to all stakeholders including students, parents and alumni for actively taking part in the Peer Team visit and all staff for being behind the college. The college also expressed appreciation to the West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, who is also the college advisory committee Chairman for being behind the accreditation process.