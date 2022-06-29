Damanbha’s stoppage-time goal helps Nangkiew draw Lajong

SHILLONG, June 28: Nangkiew Irat SC were saved by Damanbha Chyne’s stoppage-time screamer to allow them a point in a 1-1 draw against Shillong Lajong FC in the 10th match of the Shillong Premier League 2021-22 at the MFA Turf, Polo Grounds, on Tuesday.

Lajong were aided by Sangti Janai Shianglong’s 14th minute goal, which incidentally was also their first goal of the season. Nangkiew were a single goal behind for most of the match before Chyne (90’+3) delivered one of the best goals of the season, finding the top corner of the net from long-range.

The result, however, still ensured neither side have won a match this season.

Following an inspiring 2-2 draw against Langsning FC in their previous outing, Nangkiew Irat were looking to grab full points. Coach Rogesterwell Basaiawmoit kept faith with the same line-up, only switching goalkeeper Guidle Syiemlieh for Bobbyson Nongtdu.

Lajong, meanwhile, are in all sorts of trouble as they lost to Langsning in the opener and are behind 1-0 in the interrupted match against Mawlai SC. The remaining half an hour or so of that game will be played on Friday. Lajong needed to win today to instil some confidence and build momentum in their young squad.

The former I-League unit began the match on a promising note with Shianglong shooting over the bar in only the fifth minute. Less than ten minutes later, Wadajied K Ryngkhlem stole the ball from a Nangkiew Irat defender and toed it towards Shianglong who pulled off a terrific shot after a couple of touches that beat a diving Nongtdu.

A few minutes later, Lajong’s twin attempts – the first shot was blocked and the second attempt was wayward – were thwarted.

The match then settled in and neither side really came close, except for Chyne’s attempt in the 26th minute that was marginally wide.

Nangkiew Irat replaced Lambor Nongsiej with Damehun Syih at the start of the second half, and SLFC coach Bobby L Nongbet made a double substitution of his own before an hour’s play. It nevertheless remained a rather quiet second half, that is until about 20 minutes to go.

Nangkiew Irat lifted their game from then on, with Shaibor Nongrum and Chyne producing a couple of strong left-footed attempts that were denied. The team’s passing was improved several-fold and they piled pressure on the opposition defence.

Nongrum then produced arguably the most exciting shot of the season, with a full aerial leap several feet in the air, that rattled the crossbar in the 73rd minute.

Lajong had a chance of their own five minutes later, but it was their only real one of the second half, but Aman Ahlawat’s header off a corner kick missed the target.

The fourth official signalled three minutes of second half stoppage time and Lajong had almost seen it out. A goal kick for Nangkiew Irat was taken at the start of the third minute and they pushed forwards with everything at their disposal.

Lajong desperately tried to keep the ball away and, in the back-and-forth, one of their players hacked at the ball and it fell straight to Chyne, who took just one touch before unleashing his magnificent strike from 25 yards out.

The referee blew the final whistle to signal a 1-1 draw but it was a crushing blow for SLFC, though they at least lift themselves off the bottom of the table with their first point. They are now in seventh place, ahead of Mawkhar SC on goal difference (-1 compared to -2). Nangkiew Irat stay in sixth position with 2 points now.

The next match of the will be played on Thursday between Mawkhar and Ryntih SC at 4 pm.