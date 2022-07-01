Bickyson scores brace as Ryntih defeat Mawkhar

Shillong, June 30: Ryntih SC handed Mawkhar SC a 3-1 defeat in their Shillong Premier League match at the MFA Turf, Polo Grounds, on Thursday following an exciting second half.

It was after the restart that all four goals were scored including Bickyson Kharkongor’s brace (48’, 58’). Mawkhar had reduced the deficit through super sub Banehskhem Khongsdam (60’). Ryntih weathered intense pressure and then snatched a late goal through Hardy Cliff Nongbri (90’+3).

In the 48th minute a Ryntih ball was hoicked forwards and headed back by Mawkhar in the direction of Dawanchwa Challam. He fed the ball through to Ryntih team mate Dawanplielad Myrchiang who unselfishly passed it to the open Kharkongor to score.

Almost immediately later, Challam had an opportunity to double the lead but his header was off-target.

Ryntih did not have to wait long for that second goal, however. A corner kick bounced around in the box for a while as Mawkhar struggled to clear it before Mebankhraw Wahlang, who had three previous header attempts go wide, finally got one on target when the ball was knocked in his direction by Challam.

But Mawkhar goalkeeper Widenstar Kharsati palmed it away but only a yard or so near the post and Kharkongor made no mistake from close range.

With a two-goal cushion Ryntih may have slackened a little and that opened up the way for Mawkhar to pull a goal back.

The ball was casually given away to Mawkhar’s Pynshailang Kharduid who ran up the left flank and released his cross just as Ryntih keeper Luckystar Lawai committed himself to a tackle. The onrushing Banehskhem Khongsdam, who had come on as a substitute just before Ryntih’s second goal, tapped the ball in.

The last minute of regulation time saw two Mawkhar attempts denied. The fourth goal of the match came when Robert Khongjoh assisted Nongbri with a cross.

Ryntih now have 6 points, tied with Mawlai, while Mawkhar are at the bottom of the standings with 1 point from three outings.

On Friday, the remaining minutes of the Mawlai SC versus Shillong Lajong FC match will be played. The match was rescheduled for completion after 62 minutes on June 21 due to waterlogging at the MFA Turf. Mawlai lead 1-0. The restart will be at 4:30 pm.