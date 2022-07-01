Rahul recovering well following surgery

Munich, June 30: India opener KL Rahul on Wednesday informed that he underwent successful surgery and is now “healing and recovering well”.

Skipper for South Africa T20Is, Rahul was ruled out of the series owing to a right groin injury on June 8. Rahul thanked everyone for messages and prayers, saying his road to recovery has begun following a “tough couple of weeks”.

“Hello everyone. It’s been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I’m healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon,” KL Rahul shared a post on the Koo app.

Following the injury earlier this month, a medical team at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) had assessed the batter and had decided he would not play the rescheduled fifth Test against England. (IANS)