Cricket Corner

Buttler named Eng white-ball captain

London, June 30: Star wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler was on Thursday named as England’s new white-ball captain. The 31-year-old Buttler replaces World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, who retired from international cricket this week after injury and form struggles. The batter has been an integral part of the set-up, having been a vice-captain since 2015 and has led the team 14 times previously (9 ODIs & 5 T20Is). He has represented England 151 times in ODIs scoring 4,120 runs at an average of 41.20, including 10 centuries. (IANS)

Heavy rain damages Galle Stadium stand

Galle (Sri Lanka), June 30: The roof on a makeshift grandstand at Galle International Stadium has collapsed due to heavy rain, delaying the start of second day’s play between Sri Lanka and Australia. No spectators were in the stand at the time. According to a report of Australian Associated Press, ground staff managed to keep the ground covered as the rain blew in sideways, but metal sheets secured by ropes covering the small concreted seating area on the eastern side of the ground blew off. The entire roof then buckled, with officials now considering how to secure the metal before play can begin. (IANS)

Pak cricketers get contracts in 2 formats

Islamabad, June 30: Five Pakistan cricketers, including all-format captain Babar Azam, were awarded both red and white-ball central contracts by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday. It is the first time that the PCB has introduced separate central contracts in both test and shorter formats of the game which come into effect from Friday for the next 12 months. Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan along with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali are the other players who were awarded contracts in both red and white-ball cricket. (AP)