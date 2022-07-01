Australia take 101-run lead against Sri Lanka on Day 2

GALLE (SRI LANKA), June 30: Cameron Green and Alex Carey fired Australia to a 101-run first-innings lead against Sri Lanka after two days of the first test on Thursday.

Australia was 313-8 at stumps after a rain-affected day, in reply to Sri Lanka’s 212 all out. Green’s and Carey’s rapid stand of 84 runs from 93 balls propelled Australia past Sri Lanka’s total and further in charge.

Green made 77 off 109 deliveries, including six boundaries, and Carey 45 from 47 after opener Usman Khawaja held the innings with 71.

Australia looked set for a bigger lead when it resumed after tea on 233-5 but Carey played a rash shot against offspinner Ramesh Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal took a well-judged high catch running behind from wide mid-off.

Green and Mitchell Starc added 37 for the seventh wicket then Green attempted to sweep a full ball from Mendis and was adjudged lbw. He reviewed the umpire’s decision unsuccessfully.

Starc was the eighth man out for 10 when he chipped a return catch to legspinner Jeffrey Vandersay.

Captain Pat Cummins hit three sixes and a boundary in a 16-ball unbeaten 26 to ensure Australia took the lead past 100 runs. Nathan Lyon is with Cummins on 8.

Offspinner Ramesh Mendis had the best bowling figures of 4-107 while Vandersay had 2-68 – including Khawaja – for his first wickets in his test debut.

Play commenced on the second day only after the entire morning session and one hour of the middle session were lost because of heavy wind and rain. (AP)