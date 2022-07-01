Man gets 12 years over sexual assault

SHILLONG, June 30: The District Session Judge, West Jaintia Hills, on Thursday awarded 12 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000 to one Murtibiang Surong for sexually assaulting a woman in November 2016.

According to a statement from the office of the West Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police, an FIR in this regard was registered at Amlarem Police Station in the same month the crime was perpetrated.

In another case, one Francis Suchiang has also been convicted by the Court of Special Judge (POCSO),West Jaintia Hills, for sexually assaulting a minor since November 2017.

According to a statement, the court has awarded Suchiang four years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 6,000.