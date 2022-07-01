Woman ‘murdered’ by husband in East Jaintia Hills

Jowai, July 1: A woman was found ‘murdered’ by her husband at her residence at Jalyiah village in East Jaintia Hills District of the state on Thursday.

The body of the woman was found hanging after she had been allegedly ‘strangulated’ by her husband using a small piece of cloth. Her husband identified as Plom Dkhar, hails from the same village, according to the victim’s relatives.

The woman, who is a mother of with ten children with the youngest being aged only two and a half years, was sleeping in the kitchen at night when her husband allegedly strangulated her to death. Later, he used a rope to hang her in order to make it look like a case of suicide.

The husband of the victim was absconding and a case was registered with Ladrymbai Police Station. The deceased was cremated on Friday after all formalities were completed.

Meanwhile, the Sengkur Phawa Siangshai, a clan organisation, has strongly condemned the murder of the woman by her husband and demanded immediate arrested of the accused.