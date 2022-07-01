Sanjay Raut reaches ED office for money-laundering probe

“Whatever it is, its my duty to join the probe as a law-abiding citizen… I don’t blame the ED… I shall provide them whatever information they need,” said Raut, while urging his followers not to crowd outside the agency’s office.

Raut responded to the summons — earlier on Monday, he excused himself in view of the massive political crisis raging in Maharashtra — but said he would join the ED probe and give his statement on Friday.

At that time he had accused the Centre for the action and challenged the ED to arrest him, shoot him or behead him, but he wouldn’t go “the Guwahati way” — referring to the Shiv Sena rebels camping in Assam.

Last April, the ED had slapped attachment orders on properties allegedly linked to Raut, his wife and a business associate, in connection with the land scam under the ED scanner.

These included a Rs 2-crore property belonging to Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha and another 8 plots of land worth Rs 9-crore in Raigad, belonging to his associate Pravin Raut, who was also arrested.