PM lauds Murmu’s candidature, says it stands over and above any politics

Hyderabad, July 3: On the second day of the BJP National Executive Committee meeting here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and said that her candidature stands over and above any politics.

Sources said that Prime Minister Modi spoke before Union Home Minister Amit Shah moved the political resolution.

It is learnt that in his address Prime Minister Modi spoke about ruling alliance’s Presidential candidate Murmu.

Sources said that Prime Minister Modi also told the BJP National Executive Committee members that it was indeed an honour for India to get its first tribal woman president if Murmu is elected in the coming days, adding that her candidature stands over and above any politics.

Sources said the Prime Minister spoke very highly of NDA’s Presidential candidate and talked about her humble beginning and struggle throughout her life.

“Prime Minister Modi said that despite her struggle throughout life, yet Murmu did not fail to achieve what she stood for. He also said that Murmu throughout her life worked for the upliftment of every section of society,” sources said.

Sources further said that Prime Minister Modi asked party cadre to highlight the struggle and simplicity of Murmu’s life among people.

BJP’s National Executive Committee meeting which started on Saturday will conclude with Prime Minister Modi’s address on Sunday. One economic and ‘garib kalyan’ resolution was passed on Saturday and political resolution has been presented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (IANS)