Expert provides key insights on city planning at Guwahati college

Guwahati, April 18: Key aspects such as traditional Indian city planning, environmentally sustainable and energy efficient development, grid layout, compact buildings and public spaces were covered during a presentation made by architect and urban planner Utpal Sharma at the Guwahati College of Architecture and Planning here on Wednesday.

The presentation, titled “Learning from historic cities,” focused on the planning and development of the satellite town Vidyadhar Nagar in Jaipur.

A short query session was also addressed by the architect for the benefit of the students.

The college authorities thanked Sharma for helping the students and guiding them in their work and solving their problems.

Notably, the college has been inviting eminent architects and designers from the country to provide guidance and enhance the quality of education with real time projects.