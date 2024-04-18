Thursday, April 18, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Expert provides key insights on city planning at Guwahati college

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, April 18: Key aspects such as traditional Indian city planning, environmentally sustainable and energy efficient development, grid layout, compact buildings and public spaces were covered during a presentation made by architect and urban planner Utpal Sharma at the Guwahati College of Architecture and Planning here on Wednesday.

The presentation, titled “Learning from historic cities,” focused on the planning and development of the satellite town Vidyadhar Nagar in Jaipur.

A short query session was also addressed by the architect for the benefit of the students.

The college authorities thanked Sharma for helping the students and guiding them in their work and solving their problems.

Notably, the college has been inviting eminent architects and designers from the country to provide guidance and enhance the quality of education with real time projects.

 

Previous article
Smiles amidst sombre of elections: Sector officers brings smiles through chicken distribution among polling staff
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Smiles amidst sombre of elections: Sector officers brings smiles through chicken distribution among polling staff

Tura, April 18: Voting for elections is always serious business and if you are an election official, it...
News Alert

GMCH doctor allegedly assaults female patient

Guwahati, April 18: Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) authorities have instituted a four-member committee to inquire into the...
News Alert

Stage set for simultaneous LS and assembly polls in Arunachal

Shillong, April 18: Stage is set for simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and assembly in Arunachal Pradesh on...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her manes, asks for ‘achhe hair days’ every day

Shillong, April 18: Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor, on Thursday, treated her fans to her picture of a "good...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Smiles amidst sombre of elections: Sector officers brings smiles through chicken distribution among polling staff

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, April 18: Voting for elections is always serious...

GMCH doctor allegedly assaults female patient

News Alert 0
Guwahati, April 18: Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) authorities...

Stage set for simultaneous LS and assembly polls in Arunachal

News Alert 0
Shillong, April 18: Stage is set for simultaneous elections...
Load more

Popular news

Smiles amidst sombre of elections: Sector officers brings smiles through chicken distribution among polling staff

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, April 18: Voting for elections is always serious...

GMCH doctor allegedly assaults female patient

News Alert 0
Guwahati, April 18: Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) authorities...

Stage set for simultaneous LS and assembly polls in Arunachal

News Alert 0
Shillong, April 18: Stage is set for simultaneous elections...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img