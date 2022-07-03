St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School (U-17) players pose for their team picture during the District-Level Inter School Subroto Mukherjee Cup Football Tournament 2022, East Khasi Hills, at the Third MFA Turf in Polo, on Saturday. St Anthony’s won their semi-finals match beating OM Roy Memorial Higher Secondary School 2-1. In the other U-17 Boys semi-finals, Umphyrnai Presbyterian Secondary School beat Shillong College Higher Secondary Education 5-3 in penalty shoot-outs after the match ended 0-0. Meanwhile, in the U-17 Girls semi-finals, Iewrynghep Secondary School beat 1st MLP Secondary School 3-0, and Umpohliew Jingtip Higher Secondary School beat Tbeh Jingshai Secondary School 1-0 at Madan Heh Mawlai, on Saturday.