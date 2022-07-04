BJP’S manipulative master stroke

Editor,

fWith the BJP’s choice of Droupadi Murmu as their presidential candidate, the BJP has once again outwitted the Opposition. It is evident that the BJP led NDA government had sensed the danger of losing out the highest office of the country to the Opposition and have cunningly have dealt master stroke by choosing a tribal woman as their candidate. Now it looks like a foregone conclusion that Droupadi would be the clear winner and perhaps with a big margin over Yaswant Sinha.

Two factors are in favour of the BJP candidate – firstly she is a woman and that itself is a plus point to her candidature and secondly, she is a tribal woman (belonging to the Santhal Community) and being the first tribal to occupy the topmost office in the country, will undoubtedly guarantee her victory. Had the opposition done the same before their opponents it would have been a different matter. As a tribal person I feel proud and happy that finally a tribal would be seen at Raisina Hill as the president of the country. However, critically reading into it, I see this as a hypocritical act of the BJP because it is evident to every sensible person that they are doing this not for love of tribal people but for their selfish motives. Being a member of the BJP rank, Mrs. Droupadi would undoubtedly be a puppet in the hands of the government. Everyone knows that this would be an inevitable outcome.

Clearly this is a fight between safeguarding the secularism of our Constitution championed by the Opposition and the manipulative politics perpetrated by the BJP led NDA. In my opinion, to safeguard our democracy, it is important to choose non-political persons as candidates to the topmost office. Late President Abdul Kalam was such a candidate and as a matter of fact, he could not be manipulated by any political party and he staunchly safeguarded the integrity of our Constitution. Since thee seen only political persons assuming the role of the President of the country; persons who only towed the line of their parties. This same political manipulation would continue if Droupadi is elected. She would have no voice to oppose any Bill passed by the government even if that Bill goes against the interests of the democratic system itself.

Perhaps the lacuna of our Constitution is to leave open the topmost post of the country to political manipulations. Consequently, the president becomes a mere pawn in the chess game of political parties. Had the Constitution provided that no person affiliated to any political party whatsoever, be permitted to enter the contest, the situation would have been different today. The post of president should have been left to more worthy candidates like renowned academicians, scientists, lawyers, philanthropists, social activists or eminent independent-thinking bureaucrats. As of today, the office of president of the Republic remains largely a nominal office as he or she has to succumb to political pressures of the ruling government. Let us sit and watch how intelligently and responsibly our MPs and MLAs who constitute the electoral college, will vote on July 18. Will good sense prevail over party pressure? Jai Hind!

Yours etc.,

Barnes Mawrie sdb

Via email

Teachers weeping: Government evades responsibility

Editor,

Under the leadership of the NPP, the state government has tried its best to suppress, exploit, and intimidate the teaching community at different levels. Now, the Ad-hoc school teachers are agitating to demand their rights. It’s ridiculous that the government seems to push its responsibility to the Managing Committees of schools to act against the agitating teachers. The actual ball is in the government’s court, but they are trying to pass it to others instead of coming out with a just solution. It is not surprising that the NPP-led government has the habit of blaming others for its wrongdoings. Is this government perfect? No, not at all; perfectionism does not exist in human creation. The government must understand that by blaming others for its wrong deeds it is demonstrating that it is avoiding responsibility. It doesn’t accept accountability when committing mistakes, although people recognize it. The government of the day used a shortcut method to play safely, “it is a quick escape from guilt.” Blame is an excellent tactic when the government feels defensive.

The government should judge the actual crisis of the teachers rather than base it’s actions on their agitation. It doesn’t take a serious decision on the Ad-hoc school teachers. The government is instead trying to flex its muscles to dominate every section of people in the state. It is an act of harassment and an insult to the teaching community as a whole. Surprisingly, the “Party Riewlum” (regional parties) seem to be indifferent to the matter at hand, and they are voiceless and show no courage to speak about the issue before the NPP leadership.

Yours, etc.

Batskhem Mawlein

Shillong-2

Draining of state’s resources

Editor,

Apart from questionable recruitment of so-called experts by the state government now and also in the past there’s this mindless unnecessary expenditure on the appointment of retired government officials as Chairpersons in various vague commissions or the other. These retired officials care two hoots about teachers who are not given their dues despite being lowly paid. The government should stop forthwith any such unwarranted expenditure which is putting a strain on the public exchequer.

Yours etc.,

Fearless Warjri,

Via email

Single use plastic banned…but?

Editor,

It’s great and quite impressive to see shopkeepers refusing to offer plastic bags to carry groceries etc. Having said this, I personally see a few businesses still actively handing over items in plastic bags in deference to customer’s requests. This isn’t the first time that single-use plastics have been banned, however, every time, it’s us the end users who collectively stood strong to deny, oppose and not follow such a needed action which perhaps is the loudest topic of the generation of today.

Of all the pictures and videos shared celebrating “World Environment Day”, here’s where the actual game is. This is a call to everyone to strictly obey and follow the norm. “A NO should mean NO” and if there’s anyone who’s still offering plastic/s with loving gestures, one must strongly REFUSE and COUNSEL that individual/owner/shop etc.

One must also be concerned to understand that “paper” and using more of paper bags will mean more trees being cut, which will have a direct impact on the environment. Hence Government must promote more cottage and small-scale industries intending to produce more cloth bags and packs, which can create employment for many, as well as serving the end user/s in the best way possible.

Some cities had been considerably successful on this count because of the strong norms followed by the citizenry and also sustaining the discipline of no shortcuts and off-the-table requests.

Henceforth I will be more responsible to carry my own bag, and never use or promote plastic bag/s. It’s a “promise” to myself, to others and everyone around and only when everyone abides by the rule will we see a change for the better and this time around we will be proud of making a genuine contribution towards the environment or mother planet.

!!! “LET’S DO IT, Because IF WE DON’T, there’s NONE who will”!!!

Yours etc.,

Priyankur Nandy,

MakeSomeoneSmile,

Via email