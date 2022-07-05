Separate IAS cadre for Meghalaya

Editor,

As far as I know, the IAS officers posted to Meghalaya are under the Assam-Meghalaya joint cadre, under the administrative control of their respective state segments. It may be noted that small states like Nagaland and Goa have separate IAS cadres, despite being similar or smaller in size than Meghalaya. Due to the joint cadre system, many HOD level officers of the Meghalaya Civil Service (MCS) miss out on the opportunity of being promoted to the IAS, and even fewer get to reach the senior post of Commissioner and Secretary in charge of various departments of the state government. We speak at length in the media about the shortage of local IAS officers in the state, but we fail to explore this alternate route whereby more MCS officers can be promoted to the IAS, if we had our own separate Meghalaya cadre.

The direct recruit IAS officers would have lesser options of switching over to Assam, and would be compelled to serve our state, with the exception of central deputation. Besides these points, the state government should pursue the matter of increasing the SCS quota of the IAS for the state, thus thereby securing more MCS officers into the IAS.

I sincerely hope the state government would take up the matter on a serious note.

Yours etc.,

Ardor Hynniewta

Shillong 1

Walk of hope and promises

Editor,

It was heartening to watch the news of our DGP Dr LR Bishnoi walking from Police Bazaar to Jaiaw Lumdiengjri, to have a first-hand experience of the woes of our commuters. All sections of the public from drivers to pedestrians to shops nearby had a conversation with the DGP, who it seems has promised them a fairer deal.

Road expansion is no longer possible owing to the sad outcome of our propensity to violate the PWD acts. During the Assam time till the late 60s, house owners by the roadside were always informed that they should maintain a six feet distance from the foundation of their buildings to the nearest road (not the bitumen surfaced one but also the footpaths). We failed to comply and so here we are with Shillong expanding by leaps and bounds.

The only way to cope with these narrow roads is by (1)Strict implementation of traffic rules. Now with digitalisation and smartphones, the errant drivers could be punished(a fine plus the penalties left before license seized) in 24 hours as all registration plates are linked to DTO office’s software. Lest we forget, registration plates should be clearly visible (as per law) and any concealed one executed purposely should be questioned and taken to task. Concealing or smearing with mud has its dubious objective and should be thoroughly investigated. Trucks with folded rear plates should be severely punished. This is serious as it is practised in hit and run cases. And even if the traffic police is immediately informed by his friend on that route or passers- by, it is not wise for that police to eye on the front, risking him/herself as stories tell us.

(2)All vehicles barring ambulances are to line up irrespective of designation. If a person in the ambulance could get the phone number of the traffic police at a congested junction, the patient could reach the nearest hospital on time.

(3)Refuelling etiquette :-Refuelling during school hours with vehicles allowed to cross the road from left to right is one of the causes of traffic jams. This is visible near the Fire Brigade where people have special love to refuel in that particular petrol pump. Some years ago the crossing was stopped but why it was resumed no one knows. Perhaps it was a favour done at someone’s personal request. Civic sense helps a lot for all Shillongites and friends from outside.

(4)Wide bodied and high BHP automobiles :-This requires rational and ethical reasoning. A two- wheeler with a rider and two kids manages to drop and fetch kids to and from school. Sadly, we see SUVs with 220 BHP and with two kids and a driver that add to the already incurable jam. Narrow bodied cars with 20BHP (which they also own) could save some troubles though they may look insignificant.

(5) Complaints of free parking space for bill payment (MUDA or MeECL etc) and those going to hospitals or diagnostic centres, made worse with clamping of tyres. If the STP could survey a few areas to be marked with white lines (of course manned by Traffic personnel), then the problem of the public would be solved. And revenue could be collected time wise, same as in parking lots.

(6) The above- mentioned suggestions would be futile if this one is not employed and it is – our judicious traffic police who can do so. We request our traffic police to execute their duty without fear of the privileged. All citizens are equal. Special treatment demanded by the high and mighty has demoralised the police. If the morale of Traffic Police is up then we should see fewer traffic snarls in the days to come .

Yours etc.,

W. Passah,

Nongkrem