India eves look to seal ODIs

Pallekele, July 3: The Indian women’s cricket team would look for some stability from its top-order as the visitors aim to seal the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in the second game here on Monday.

After clinching the preceding T20 series 2-1, India have taken a 1-0 lead in the ODI series by winning the low-scoring first match by four wickets.

“Our approach will be the same as before, we have to win the series 3-0 and dominate all the matches. Whatever plans and preparations we have we made we need to execute,” all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar said at the pre-match press conference.

Despite the comfortable win, the Indian think tank would be a little concerned about the opening pair of vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and young Shafali Verma. Both the batters have got a few runs but have not been able to translate them into big scores.

The duo has failed to build a decent partnership on the tour so far, denying the team from electrifying starts which it is known for. And both Mandhana and Verma would be gunning for a big score with just two matches remaining on tour.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, on the other hand, seems to be relishing her role, scoring runs and providing breakthroughs with her part-time off-spin.

Indian bowlers, especially the slower ones, are simply enjoying the low and slow Sri Lankan tracks and have played a crucial role in the team’s victories on the tour. (PTI)

Match starts 10am IST