Relief continues to pour in for GH flood victims

Tura, July 4: Relief continues to pour in to the worst affected areas of the recent devastation by floods in Garo Hills with the A’chik Heritage Pursuits (AHP), a local organization, delivering the relief materials to the flood victims of Kalu village.

The relief materials in the form of food items such as rice, dal, sugar, salt, utensils, blankets, mats, tarpaulin, kerosene stove, kerosene, etc were handed over to the victims by the association. According to the association, around three lakhs and eighty three thousand rupees were collected from generous donors including various church groups, schools, Wildlife Trust of India, individuals from Tura, Dalu, Williamnagar and other places.

Some among the donors include, the Tura Baptist Church, Aeroville School Tura, Don Bosco College Batch of 97-02, Dura Wasa Club, PWD Building Division, PHE Rongjeng, Chiring Dokru SHG, CEM, GHADC, Father Fellowship Football Team, Garo Engineering Band, Bolanchi A’ding locality, Blue van Tura, Kusimkol Baptist church to name a few.

The materials were handed over to the team led by Jimmy G Marak of Kalu who will be delivering the items to villagers by traversing the remaining 7 kilometres on foot to Kalu. Cash of ten thousand rupees each were also handed over to the Nokmas of Rengdim, Kalu and Rongcheng to be used by volunteers to ferry the relief to the village.

Meanwhile, the AHP team extended their immense gratitude to all the donors and everyone who contributed to make a difference to those in distress.