FASTOM calls off sit-in demonstration

SHILLONG July 5: The FASTOM on Tuesday decided to call off their indefinite sit-in demonstration but will continue to pursue with the State Government for fulfilment of their demand for five percent increment of their salaries annually.

FASTOM spokesperson, Mayborn Lyngdoh while addressing the agitating teachers said that it was a victory for all ad hoc teachers who are part of this movement, even though they did not exactly get what they expected.

According to him, this struggle is not only about the enhancement of the salaries. He said that this is the movement to change the phase of the education system in the State.

FASTOM spokesperson also advocated that they were going to impress upon the State government that there should be only three categories of teachers in the State- government, government aided teachers and private.