Power situation turns worse as people go without power for prolonged hours a day

Tura, July 5: In an alarming development, the power situation in most places in the Garo Hills region has gone from bad to worse with people going without electricity for close to 6-8 hours on a day.

Though load shedding in Garo Hills has been set for 5 AM – 7 AM and from 12 PM to 2 PM but most places complained that it is often extended by least another 2-4 hours daily.

“This is getting ridiculous. They claim on a daily basis that the lines have tripped and left us without electricity for 2-4 more hours. How can the line be faulty on a daily basis and if it is so what is the department doing to fix the rot? It is becoming unbearable,” said one JD Sangma, a resident of Tura.

In Tura , the scheduled power cut today began earlier than the scheduled 12 PM and even continued past the 2 PM mark, showing the abject situation being faced by the people of the town.

Other places too reported similar situation with Williamnagar residents claiming at least 4-6 hours of unscheduled power cuts, with each lasting anywhere between 15 minutes to an hour. With summer at its peak, complaints have begun to pour in about the situation becoming unbearable.

“After the rains that lashed us, we are now experiencing a heat wave. At this time, power cuts are like a slap on our faces. To be facing uncertain power cuts makes things even worse. The department and the state government need to get its act together and alleviate this power problem quickly,” added LD Shira, a resident of Williamnagar.