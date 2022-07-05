GHADC staff transfer opposed by residents

Tura, July 5: The residents of Part VI-2-A and Part VI-2-B of Bhaitbari-Phulbari areas have submitted a joint complaint to GHADC Deputy CEM, Nikman Ch Marak opposing the transfer of a GHADC official to their area alleging that the said individual is involved in illegal and unlawful activities in connection with his profession.

The complaint is against one, Rashidur Islam, a Mondal under the Land and Revenue Department of the GHADC.

“Islam has caused great harm to the public as he is always taking illegal money from them with false promise of issuing land pattas by forging documents to mislead the concerned department. He is the reason for many land disputes in a number of areas where he has been posted,” the residents claimed, in their complaint.

Asserting that the interests of the general public needs to be considered in order to maintain peace and tranquility in the area, the residents urged that any other official be transferred and posted to their area accept Islam.