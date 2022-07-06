NDA’s Presidential nominee Draupadi Murmu visits Shillong

Shillong, July 6: The Presidential nominee of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Draupadi Murmu is on a visit here to meet different political parties of the state seeking their support for her candidature.

Murmu was welcomed at the Umroi Airport by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh and state BJP leaders today morning.

She was accompanied by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterway, Sarbananda Sonowal.

Murmu met the leaders of different parties at Orchid Lake Resort in Umiam today. The AITC MLA HM Shangpliang was amongst the legislators who interacted with the Presidential candidate today while the five suspended Congress MLAs joined the interaction online.

It may be mentioned that the regional fronts of the ruling MDA coalition in the State have already extended their support to Murmu, stating that she is a tribal candidate.

On the other hand, the State Congress and AITC see it as yet another political trick of the BJP to fool the tribal populace and had chosen to follow the directives of their high command.