A cry in the nick of time

Editor,

Kudos to Wanjop U Laloo, for the letter, ‘Crying Need For A State University (ST July 6, 2022) which highlights the worsening condition of education in our State. Notable among these is that our Education Minister, L Rymbui does not care to stick to his well applauded principle on CUET and making a 180 degree turn at the request of the VC of NEHU. Second and more saddening is the fact that the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma was not aware that Meghalaya has only two state- sponsored colleges. This information vacuum necessitated his flying to Delhi to beg for CUET exemption for one year. The under-graduate aspirants of 2022 are therefore the last lucky batch.

Those in charge of examinations don’t seem to learn from past mistakes. How could the examination rules so beautifully framed be side-lined? Paper setters of not less than 10 years of experience with the approval of college principals (based on students’ feedback) are a must. Then a board of moderators of more experience would moderate, with one rule expected of them and that is to be tight lipped after sitting for moderation. Then there are our poor, ill paid evaluators who spend sleepless nights to do justice to examinees with a constant fear that should the paper be re-evaluated they are not embarrassed and blacklisted if there are any discrepancies between marks given and actual marks scored. Not to forget too that all question papers are kept under lock and key in the nearest police station. So, the word ‘conscientious’ is no longer applicable when vaulting ambition that overleaps itself is the daily diet of a few.

That is what examinations are all about. Sad to say with all those four essential features missing, college teachers have replaced the NEHU examination board personnel and with that the unavoidable fallibility to advertise the college for more admission. Examinations have become a farce. Worse, with delayed declaration of results by NEHU our deserving students who want to enter the best universities outside miss one academic year.

Hence the cry for a State University is well justified not only for what was said but for other reasons too. As far as CUET is concerned it is unfortunate that except for the Principals of Union Christian College and Synod College, all principals did not discern what the top educationists in India have viewed with grave concern.

Of course, some principals and their team had a thought of setting up a CUET coaching centre in their districts without realising that ultimately our students will lose out under the present circumstances. It would be educative for all Meghalayans to review the impact of NEET on our students both tribals and non-tribals.

On scrutinising the 2020 and 2021 NEET Physics paper, there was only one question on each year from CBSE (forget ICSE and State boards). All are from the guide books used by these urban coaching centres, the most notable among which are Akash in Delhi and KOTA in Rajasthan. And coaching fees range from Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 7 lakhs so only the affluent can afford to send their children for coaching. The twice attempted aspirants managed to scrape through the DHS screening with 432/720 (The topper percentile of Meghalaya 2021) i.e a mere 60% vis-a-vis those all India scores of 720/720 or 100%. It would be in the interest of all future patients and NEET aspirants, if the above 100% really fare well in MBBS course until they complete their internship.

CUET with multiple choice questions (MCQs) taken from the Class 12 syllabus only, and with 13 mother tongues allowed, places the UG aspirants of Meghalaya in an unfair competition. Their being displaced from their own states cannot be ruled out. And the question then would be – why did the college principals remain silent? The one-year respite from CUET is no big deal.

Thus, the demand for a State University is timely and imperative. In the meantime, there are some temporary solutions as private universities like MLCU, UTSM, William Carey are not under UGC and so are freed of CUET. One only wishes that the above universities expand their departments. MLCU with its Nutrition and Dietetics has job opportunities. UTSM is well equipped with electronics and computer (hard ware and software). William Carey too may help our children who may be displaced by CUET. Environmental Science as a subject may be included amongst others.

Yours etc.,

W. Passah

Via email

Decreasing nutritional value of food

Editor,

This refers to the recent Medical Study Report “The Global Burden of Disease” wherein it mentions that one in five persons die due to nutritional deficiency ! The report carries immense significance vis-a-vis the increase in consumption of denatured, hybridised and inorganic food globally. With the emergence of the era of pesticides and chemical fertilisers, the nutrient density of the soils have further depleted resulting in lack of nutrition in the earth’s produce. Although due to the Green Revolution and Genetic Modification, crop production has increased but production of quality food has decreased. Malnutrition apart from causing various health hazards also results in decreased human productivity which directly or indirectly affects the economy of the nation. It is important that the Government makes it a priority to provide high quality food to the general public by emphasizing on organic cultivation. People should be made more aware about quality nutrition through education and awareness. It is high time that along with education quality nutrition also becomes a part of our fundamental rights.

Yours etc.,

Sadiq H. Laskar,

Guwahati