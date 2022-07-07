COVID: Health min for vigilance

SHILLONG, July 6: Of late COVID-19 seems to have been making attempts to raise its ugly head again and cases of the viral infection have also seen a slight increase. From single-digit active case in June-end, the caseload in the state has now shot up to 111, as on Wednesday; in a span of almost two weeks.

While there is blatant disregard for one of the much-vaunted measures against COVID, which is wearing of masks, a general sense of complacency is observed across most places in the city, crowded or not, with hardly anybody caring to put on a mask.

Health Minister James Sangma, on Wednesday, appealed to the people that while the state government is monitoring and combatting COVID-19, they should be vigilant and not complacent.

Maintaining that the state is not yet in the clear as far as the pandemic is concerned, Sangma said, “…I won’t call it surge, there are cases and we see a rise. We are closely monitoring the situation.”

The minister was referring to the slight rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As m any as 14 cases were recorded on Wednesday, according to government data.

In East Khasi Hills, the number of active cases is 57, highest among all districts, followed West Garo Hills, 43.

Stating that the government is prepared for any situation, James Sangma said after closely monitoring the scenario, the state machinery would able to control the surge further.

In his appeal to the citizens, the minister said, “We should not be complacent. We are still not yet out in the clear. So let us all be vigilant.”