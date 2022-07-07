GHADC employee clarifies on allegations

Tura, July 7: Rashidur Islam, an employee (Mondal) in the GHADC, whose transfer was earlier opposed by residents of Bhaitbari and Phulbari, has issued a clarification rubbishing the accusations made against him.

Earlier, the residents had opposed Islam’s transfer to the area alleging that he has been found to be involved in illegal and unlawful activities.

Issuing a clarification on Thursday, Islam said, ‘I am a resident of Asikandi village, Bhaitbari in West Garo Hills. The complainants are also from the same place and they have made a false and baseless allegation against me merely to prevent my transfer from Baghapara (Rongra) to Phulbari,” Islam said.

Islam added that the intention of the complainants was to harm his career and to defame and tarnish his image in the eyes of the GHADC authorities, even as he termed the allegations against him as ill-motivated, false, concocted and fabricated.