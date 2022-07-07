DC bans plastic bottles, cutlery during meetings, seminars

Tura, July 7: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Tembe has banned the use of plastic bottles or plastic cutlery during meetings, seminars and workshops held at the DC Office, DRDA Conference Hall and the Tura Circuit House.

In an order issued on July 6, Tembe while pointing out that plastic bottles and other plastic cutlery constitute a major portion of the garbage generated every day, said that the same can be avoided by simply installing water filters, water dispensers and RO systems in all offices, conference halls and other venues.