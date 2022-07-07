NGOs, residents come out in condemnation of assault of woman by Assam police

Resubelpara, July 7: Various NGOs of Dainadubi area in North Garo Hills (NGH) today came out in protest against the brutal assault of a teacher from their village by police personnel of Dudhnoi police under Goalpara in Assam. The protestors demanded the termination of the accused personnel as well as the strictest punishment against them.

On July 4, Mousumi Momin was assaulted by a policewoman, Mamta Joshi, allegedly on the orders of a sub inspector, Bishnu Bahadur Newar over a complaint by a coal merchant, Dhrubananda Choudhary of Goalpara against her husband, Sengkal Marak.

The brutal assault of someone who is a teacher by profession as well as woman, at the behest of a businessman has not gone down well with residents of the state. After learning of the suspension of the two cops, the residents have demanded the strictest punishment as well as termination of service.

“We condemn the assault of a teacher and a woman from our village and demand that those responsible for the incident are terminated. We are not happy with the suspension. Their uniforms need to be taken off so that such actions are not repeated. This is not right according to law and we are protesting this excessive and unlawful action of the cops,” said Nirmal Sangma, the AHAM president who was a part of the meeting.

At least 20 NGOs were part of the protest today which was attended by women, men and children as well as teachers. The protestors bore through the sweltering heat to be a part of the protest with temperatures today being the highest for the year.

Nirmal added that this is not the only issue with what he felt was an overzealous police team in Assam whose only targets are those carrying a ML registered vehicle.

“College going children are stopped on a daily basis and their bike licenses checked. Even if they have papers, the police in Assam (Damra and Dudhnoi) demand money from them. This is going to soon turn into a flashpoint in the border areas. We urge the CM of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stringent action,” added Nirmal.

“This has become a common situation in not only our state and Assam but the entire India. People are scared of approaching the police as they become targets if they wish to complain. It seems instead of the police maintaining law, the public are the ones who have to educate them on it. This is becoming too much of a common sight,” said social activist Jaynie Sangma during her speech.

NZ GSU general secretary, Walseng Sangma felt that such acts have to be protested while seeking action against those responsible for what happened to Mousumi.

“It can happen to anyone of us. Yesterday it was someone, today it could be someone else and tomorrow it could be another. We have to get the message across that such atrocities will not be tolerated.

As per information received, both cops, who were involved in the incident have been arrested and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.