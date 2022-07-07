‘Team India should think about opening with Pant in T20Is’

Mumbai, July 6: Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer feels that Rishabh Pant should be allowed to open in the T20I format for India.

“Indian think tank should think about opening with Rishabh Pant in T20Is. I think that’s the spot where he can blossom. #ENGvIND,” tweeted Jaffer.

Rishabh Pant has been performing well for India in Test cricket. In his 31 Tests for India so far, he has managed 2,123 runs at an average of 43.32. He has scored five centuries and ten half-centuries. His best individual score is 159*. Pant has hundreds in overseas countries like Australia, England and South Africa as well.

He is currently placed at a career-high fifth position in the ICC Test Men’s Batting Rankings. He has had an outstanding 2022 with the bat in Tests so far. In five Tests, he has scored 532 runs at an average of 66.50. Two centuries and three centuries have been scored by Pant, with the best individual score of 146.

But he has not been able to deliver in the T20I format. In his 48 T20I matches for India, he has scored only 741 runs at a sub-par average of 23.15. (ANI)