Wholesale fish market at Lokhra becomes operational

Guwahati, July 7: A wholesale fish market set up jointly by FISHFED, Assam and Saraighat Agricultural Society here became operational from Thursday.

Assam fisheries minister Parimal Suklabaidya inaugurated the Saraighat Wholesale Fish Market at Lokhra on Thursday morning.

The market will facilitate direct selling of different varieties of fish by fish farmers across retail outlets in the city.

A live fish tank and a weighing machine was also inaugurated by the minister on the market campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Suklabaidya thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the flagship programme ‘Pradhan Mantri Matysa Sampada Yojana’ which has immensely benefitted fish farmers across the country, including Assam.

“Assam has witnessed a sizeable increase in fish production over the past six years,” the minister said.

He further expressed his ambitious plan for full-scale introduction of local fish in all the markets to push Assam towards becoming a healthy fish consuming state.

He also pitched in the importance of adoption of scientific and hygienic approaches in fish farming.