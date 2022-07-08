Animal activist found dead at Dibrugarh residence 

Guwahati, July 8: A Dibrugarh-based animal activist was found dead at his residence on Thursday morning amid speculations that the 26-year-old might have died by suicide.

Family members of Vineet Bagaria found him in an unconscious state in his room and took him to hospital where he was declared dead by doctors, police said.

Speaking to the media, additional superintendent of police (headquarters) Bitul Chetia said that investigation has been initiated even as nothing could be said before going through the post mortem report.

He,however, did not rule out the suicide angle, while saying that it could be a case of abetment to suicide as Vineet had, of late been threatened by two persons, Baidullah Khan and Sanjay Sharma.

A case in this regard was filed against Baidullah Khan by the family members of Vineet. Sources said that for the last several years Vineet’s family have had altercations with Baidullah.

Vineet’s father had rented out a space to Sanjay Sarma to run a business but the latter had, in turn, given the space to Baidullah Khan who opened a motorcycle spare parts shop at the allotted space.

A source who lives close to the Bagarias said that the spare parts shop was a source of disturbance to the family and their neighbours, as a lot of noise emanated from it with several motorcycles repaired at the shop everyday.

“The disturbance had prompted the Bagaria family to complain time and again but no heed was paid, leading to altercations,” a neighbour told the media.

It may be mentioned that Vineet was the co-founder of a charitable organisation, Animal Welfare People (AWP) and he has been relentlessly working for the cause of animals and stray dogs.

Family members, while speaking to the media, questioned the “lack of response from the police, while alleging that the police had been intimated about the threats posed to the family, but to no avail.

Meanwhile, his demise has sparked furore among sections of people in the Upper Assam town, who gathered in front of Dibrugarh police station to register a protest, holding placards and demanding “justice for Vineet” and exemplary punishment for “those those responsible for his death”.