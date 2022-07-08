Dalai Lama condoles Shinzo Abe’s demise, writes to his wife

“I am deeply saddened to hear that my friend, Mr. Abe has passed away following a gunshot attack this morning. I pray for him and offer my condolences to you and members of your family.

“As you know, your late husband was a steadfast friend of the Tibetan people. I very much appreciated his friendship and support of our efforts to preserve our rich Buddhist cultural heritage and identity.”

His Holiness further added that “Abe truly lived a meaningful life in the service of others.”