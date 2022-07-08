Tura stadiums become garbage, drinking dens

Tura, July 8: In some shocking photos that were taken by concerned residents of Tura, two of the premier sporting grounds in the town of Tura are fast turning into garbage and drinking dens even as miscreants leave their imprint in these places.

A recent photo that was posted on social media, showed the upcoming PA Sangma stadium at Dakopgre, with empty liquor bottles strewn in the newly-constructed section for spectators.

Further in the Chandmari stadium which boasts the only astro turf football field in the region, the children’s play section garbage can seen littered leaving many residents questioning people’s civic sense.

“This is insensible to say the least. People have to understand that they cannot leave their garbage everywhere. What if someone does this to their house or their neighbourhood. These places are used for sporting activities and one would expect that at least it is kept clean for the sake of so many that use these facilities,” said Grikseng D Marak, who posted the photos of the Chandmary playground with its forced garbage dumps.

Another resident, Andresh Ch Marak, who posted on the situation of the upcoming PA Sangma stadium, has sought the intervention of the deputy commissioner of WGH in the matter.

Beer and liquor bottles, along with pan masala stains, on the still under construction stadium have left many fuming.

“We really have to understand that these are assets for us and our children. These cannot be left dirty like this. I shudder to think what is going to happen once the stadium is complete and more people come to the stands,” added another resident, AM Marak.

IANS