Illegal check gates continue: Congress

SHILLONG, July 7: The Congress confronted the United Democratic Party-led Executive Committee of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Thursday over the presence of illegal check gates and patrolling posts, allegedly run by the council.

Raising the issue during Question Hour, Congress MDC from Mylliem, Ronnie V Lyngdoh said he had seen one such patrolling post at Lad Mawreng in East Khasi Hills district. It was set up without the approval of the Ministry of Roads, Transport and Highways, he said.

“I saw the illegal check gate in the morning. I am sure it is still there,” Lyngdoh said on the second day of the council’s summer session.

He said he is sure the council runs similar check gates or patrolling posts in other areas under its jurisdiction along the National Highways.

“The presence of such illegal check gates will give the impression that the council is involved in illegalities,” Lyngdoh said.

In his reply, the council’s Chief Executive Member (CEM), Titosstarwell Chyne said the council has not so far sought any permission or approval from the Ministry concerned for the setting up of check gates, patrolling posts and beat houses along the national highway.

“The district council has set up beat offices or check gates or patrolling offices as per provisions laid down in the United Khasi Jaintia Management of Forest Act, 1958 and the rules formulated thereunder,” Chyne said.

He mentioned a Supreme Court order issued in December 1996 that banned illegal felling of trees in the state. He said it is for this reason that the council needs to have these beat offices, check offices and patrolling offices to keep an eye on the illegal felling of trees. Chyne also said that there was an order from the state government to close down all illegal check gates and beat offices. He said the council had replied through a letter submitted to the joint secretary of District Council Affairs in this connection on May 24 this year.

According to him, Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma had also convened a meeting to discuss this issue.

“We will submit a list to the state government on the areas where we felt there is a need to set up these check gates, patrolling posts and beat offices. We will also be closely working with the state government to ensure there are no illegal check gates or any illegal collection by any individuals or groups operating these check gates of the council on lease,” the KHADC CEM said.

“We are serious about streamlining this whole matter. We will make sure they are set up according to provisions that empowered the council,” Chyne said.

Reacting to this, Lyngdoh said he is not against the setting up of these establishments by the council.

“My only concern is that the Ministry had clearly issued a directive that one needs to get its approval or permission before setting up such establishments along the national highways,” he said.

To this, Chyne said if there are any illegal check gates, then the authority concerned will direct the council to close them down or demolish them.