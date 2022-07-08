HM admits to manpower crisis in state police

SHILLONG, July 7: Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Thursday admitted that the state police is facing a manpower crisis.

He also said the state government is awaiting the Central Recruitment Board (CRB) and the police headquarters to complete the roster system so that the results of some 800 posts can be declared.

Stating that the Home department has recognised the shortage of manpower in the police with about 1,700 posts lying vacant, Rymbui said: “The recruitment process started two years ago. Luckily, the physical test was completed before the High Court of Meghalaya asked the government to have a roster system in place.”

The results of the recruitment tests could not be declared as a result, he said.

“The police headquarters and the CRB are working overtime to complete it as fast as possible for some 800 posts to be filled up,” he said.

Rymbui hoped the roster system would be completed soon. “It is not an easy task but we need to fill up the posts as the police are functioning at 75% of the total strength,” he said.

But he pointed out that the problem of manpower shortage will persist even if the results are declared as vacancies come up every month due to retirements.

Govt determined to nab

kingpins of drugs racket

As the crackdown on drugs and smugglers gathers pace in the state, Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui asserted that the government is determined to nab to the kingpins; be it in the state, country or even abroad.

Stating that the police are keeping a close watch, the Home minister credited the result of several drug bust operations to the synergy between the state police and its counterpart from other states.

In Meghalaya, there are approximately 2.5 lakh drug users including injectable drugs and psychotropic substances users.

The police have drawn up an ambitious four-pronged action programme to root out the burgeoning drug menace in the state. It includes awareness programmes across the state, sensitisation of police force, penal action and rehabilitation.

Militancy: Rymbui seeks society’s cooperation

Rymbui also called for the support of the people and their cooperation with police so that any threats of resurgence of militancy in the state will be nipped in the bud.

“…in the past few years, many crimes were solved with the help of civil societies because the citizens are conscious about what is happening in the state and they want peace and tranquility to prevail,” said Rymbui while replying to a query on how the state government will ensure no resurgence of militancy in the state.

“With this mindset of the people and their cooperation, we will be able to nip (any resurgence of militancy) in the bud,” he asserted.

The Home Minister said that police are always on alert and situation is constantly monitored.

Earlier, Opposition leader Mukul Sangma had attacked the MDA Government stating that lack of governance and the quantum of “corruption” in the state have provided a breeding ground for new militant outfits.

The government, however, was quick to defend itself saying it would not allow militancy to raise its ugly head once again.