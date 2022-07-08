NPP workers in Mendipathar constituency resign

Tura, July 8: Angered at not being consulted in taking the decision to nominate the current MLA from Mendipathar, Marthon Sangma as the National Peoples’ Party (NPP) candidate, members of the party from at least 19 polling stations of the constituency resigned en masse to deal a blow to the chances of the NPP in the upcoming elections.

Rumours have been doing the rounds of the former Congress MLA, who joined the AITC bandwagon during its exodus from the Congress, becoming a part of the NPP’s equation as it attempts to retain power in the state in the elections next year.

There, however, has been no confirmation of the AITC MLA joining the NPP though recent absence of Sangma from important AITC events, along with 3 others has fuelled speculation of his quitting AITC.

In a meeting held today, the NPP workers, including the general secretary, Jeveline Sangma, vice president Sachin Sangma, along with a huge number of party workers, took the decision to quit the membership of the party.

“We are unhappy with the party leaders for not speaking to us on the matter of candidate selection for the Mendipathar seat. We are opposed to Marthon being made the party candidate without our knowledge and as such decided to quit,” said the resigning members.